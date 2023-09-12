Tecumseh collision under investigation: OPP
Essex County OPP is investigating a collision in Tecumseh on Baseline Road.
Baseline Road between County Road 43 and Manning was closed while officers investigated but has since reopened.
EXCLUSIVE | $14,000 for photos? Adding up the bills for a princess's two short visits to Canada
Two short trips to Canada by Princess Anne this year cost taxpayers at least $131,000, CTV News has learned, and more than half the bill for the brief trips was tied to Royal Canadian Mounted Police security.
An explosive Elon Musk biography is just hitting shelves. But the book's acclaimed author is already walking back a major claim
Walter Isaacson’s highly anticipated biography on Elon Musk is hitting shelves on Tuesday — and he is already walking back a major claim.
Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum during pandemic is recovered
A painting by Vincent Van Gogh that was stolen from a small Dutch museum in 2020 during a COVID-19 lockdown has been recovered, the institution that owns the artwork, said on Tuesday.
BREAKING | Escaped convict shot at by U.S. homeowner while stealing a rifle; search for killer continues
Residents of a suburban Philadelphia community locked themselves in their houses and at least one school district cancelled classes as authorities indicated they were closing in on an escaped murderer who has evaded capture in the region for nearly two weeks.
Delayed by plane troubles, PM Trudeau finally heading home from India
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has finally left India after technical issues with a government aircraft delayed his departure by two days.
Libyan city buries 700 people killed in devastating floods as 10,000 are reported missing
Libya's eastern city of Derna has buried 700 people killed in devastating flooding and 10,000 were reported missing as rescuers teams struggled to retrieve many more bodies from the horrific deluge, officials said Tuesday.
Kitchener
Car that killed Lucas Shortreed was found behind fake wall: OPP
The car that struck and killed a Fergus, Ont. 18-year-old in 2008 was hidden behind a false wall inside a semi-trailer when police found it more than a decade later, Wellington County OPP say.
Driver caught going 142 km/h in 60 km/h zone next to UW campus
A driver was caught going well over double the speed limit while travelling past University of Waterloo’s campus.
Man robbed, thrown from moving vehicle in Kitchener: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating a robbery they say involved a man getting thrown from a moving vehicle.
London
LIVE FROM COURT: Veltman trial resumes with more from witnesses
The trial resumes Tuesday for Nathaniel Veltman, who stands accused of killing a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pick-up truck in June 2021, court is expected to hear more testimony from witnesses on day four.
Adult man and teen charged in downtown weapons incident
An adult man and a teen have both been charged after allegedly walking into a downtown business and brandishing a knife at a security officer.
Here’s what’s hampering city hall’s efforts to address the local housing crisis
In the midst of London’s housing crisis — the number of building permits issued by city hall in the first six months of this year was down 15.5 per cent compared to the same period last year.
Barrie
MISSING: 14-year-old girl in Barrie
Police are asking for the public's help in locating a young teenager who was last seen Monday afternoon in Barrie. .
Penetanguishene business owners face uncertainty as demolition begins on collapsed building
Demolition got underway on what remains of a collapsed building in the heart of Penetanguishene, while the tenants and neighbouring business owners face uncertainty.
Motorcyclist flees crash that sends passenger to hospital in Barrie
Police in Barrie are looking for a motorcyclist who they say took off after a collision that sent the passenger to the hospital.
Northern Ontario
Northern Ont. man 6th person to die in ATV crash in less than 2 months
A 34-year-old Greater Sudbury man is the sixth person in northeastern Ontario to die in an ATV crash in less than two months.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa residents take Ottawa Police Services Board to small claims court over delegation rules
A group of Ottawa residents is taking the Ottawa Police Services Board to court with a charter challenge.
Moroccan community in Ottawa collects for earthquake victims
Ottawa's Moroccan community is stepping up to help those impacted by the devastating earthquake in that country.
Two killed in western Quebec in separate truck crashes
Police in western Quebec say two men were killed Monday morning in separate incidents involving 10-wheeler trucks.
Toronto
Cases collapse at Toronto's newest courthouse amid 'staggering' number of closures caused by staff shortages
A case involving the alleged sexual assault of a minor is the latest to be thrown out at Toronto's newest courthouse due to the “staggering” number of courtroom closures fuelled by staffing shortages at the facility, according to an Ontario Court of Justice ruling published last week.
Hit-and-run on Hwy. 401 in Toronto leaves construction worker seriously injured: police
Investigators are searching for the driver of a black Corvette who is believed to be involved in a hit-and-run in Toronto that left a construction worker with life-altering injuries, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Boy charged in sexual assault of two 6-year-old girls at Toronto summer camp
A 14-year-old boy is facing multiple charges in connection with the sexual assault of two young girls at a Toronto summer camp.
Montreal
'Suicide kits' containing sodium nitrite mailed to Montreal residents, say police
Montreal police say they have opened an investigation into so-called 'suicide kits' containing sodium nitrite allegedly being mailed to local residents by an Ontario man linked to 120 deaths worldwide.
Montreal homeless shelter sees 8 overdoses within an hour
Eight people suffered overdoses near a homeless shelter in downtown Montreal on Sunday.
Back to work in Quebec City: the CAQ aims to pass major bills
It's back-to-work day in Quebec City, where François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec government is looking to pass some major health and education bills.
Atlantic
Saint John city workers set to strike Tuesday
The union representing about 140 City of Saint John inside workers is preparing to strike.
Winnipeg
'Just sick of the crime': Winnipeg restaurants dealing with an increase of people dining and dashing
It's a problem restaurants around Winnipeg are dealing with – people ducking out without paying, leaving the business to foot the bill.
Teens plead guilty to second-degree murder in Winnipeg park killing
Two Manitoba teens have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of a man in a parking lot of Assiniboine Park more than one year ago.
Adam Lowry named as captain of the Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry has been named as captain of the team.
Calgary
Man dead after fight inside northwest Calgary home
Calgary police say they've arrested two people in connection with the death of a man inside a home in Bowness early Tuesday.
Edmonton
Josh Classen's forecast: Morning showers and afternoon sun
Tuesday and Wednesday will both feature some precipitation early in the day and then sunnier conditions in the afternoon.
-
Teen kicked in head by Edmonton police officer who avoided criminal charges pursues private prosecution
An Indigenous man who was kicked in the head by an Edmonton police officer who kicked him in the head in 2020 has applied for private prosecution four months after Crown prosecutors declined to pursue the case despite a watchdog recommendation to do so.
Vancouver
Suspect identified, charged after triple stabbing in Vancouver's Chinatown
The man who allegedly stabbed three strangers in Vancouver's Chinatown has been identified and charged – and records show he was confined to a psychiatric facility after being found not criminally responsible for killing his daughter.
Former Vancouver Island Christian camp counsellor says they were shunned after being outed as bisexual
Oliver Kadach attended Camp Qwanoes as a kid and worked there for two summers, but said they weren't allowed to return after they were outed as bisexual.
'She was a beautiful soul': CTV News Vancouver colleagues remember Kuljeet Kaila, who died of cancer at age 46
Tributes are pouring in for a beloved broadcaster — who many at CTV News Vancouver counted as a beloved friend and colleague — died from brain cancer at 46.