Chatham man wins $100,000 ENCORE prize

    A Chatham man is walking away with $100,000 after matching six of seven numbers on his Lotto Max ticket.

    Gordon Milak won the sum in the Oct. 25 draw. He is a retired healthcare professional who occasionally plays the lottery when out running errands.

    “I was at the grocery store when I scanned my Lotto Max ticket using the ticket checker,” said Milak.

    “Seeing the prize amount was a bit surreal. When OLG called to confirm my win, the store staff were just as excited as I was!”

    When he left, he told his wife the big news, who thought it was a joke.

    “When she realized it was true, she was stunned,” he said.

    “I feel very fortunate. Winning has been a great experience. From the call at the store to the staff at the OLG Prize Centre, everyone has been courteous and professional.”

    Milak plans to travel south with his wife.

    The winning ticket was bought at Mobil at Real Canadian Superstore on St. Clair Street in Chatham.

