WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Hit-and-run crash investigated at St. Clair College MediaPlex building

    Damage could be seen to several panels of the front glass windows of the MediaPlex building in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (Source: Austin Kerr) Damage could be seen to several panels of the front glass windows of the MediaPlex building in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (Source: Austin Kerr)
    Windsor police say they are investigating a hit-and-run crash at the St. Clair College MediaPlex building.

    Officers responded to the crash at the college facility at 275 Victoria Avenue at 2:21 a.m. on Thursday.

    Damage could be seen to several panels of the front glass windows of the building.

    Police say the involved driver has not been identified at this time.

    No injuries have been reported.

