Road closures for Windsor Santa Claus Parade 2024

As the Windsor Parade Corporation gets ready for the 57th Annual Windsor Santa Claus Parade, there are several road closures and bus detours planned.

The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. It runs from Ouellette Avenue from Elliot to Riverside and Riverside West to Caron Ave.

Road closures:

Ouellette Avenue between Riverside Drive West and Giles Boulevard

Caron Avenue between University Avenue West and Riverside Drive West

Riverside Drive West between Caron Avenue and Ouellette Avenue

Several Transit Windsor buses will be on detour. The detours will be in effect starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday and are expected to last until 10 p.m.