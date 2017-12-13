Tax increase proposed in 2018 Windsor budget
Mayor Drew Dilkens explains proposed budget in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, December 13, 2017 11:27AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 13, 2017 2:13PM EST
The proposed City of Windsor budget for 2018 includes a 2.6 per cent increase to taxes.
Mayor Drew Dilkens says many city agencies and services asked for an increase, one of the biggest he says is Essex-Windsor EMS, which is funded by Essex County.
Essex County Council approved a 20 per cent increase, which Windsor must now also fund.
The Windsor budget is also proposing to spend $3 million to work on the tree trimming and removal back lot.