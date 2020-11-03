WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Town in Essex could see a significant increase in taxes next year.

The Town of Amherstburg released its draft budget for 2021 and its calling for a 7.55 per cent increase.

That works out to roughly $185 on a home assessed at $250,000.

Mayor Aldo Dicarlo says the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to the tax increase but is not the sole reason.

He points to amenities being closed, a relatively low reserve fund, and the town’s behind on infrastructure such as road repairs.

“To say we just don’t want that increase, well where do we cut then right? I guess is the question if we don’t have to have that increase,” Dicarlo said. “But then services will suffer. We will lose amenities and roads and other infrastructure won’t get fixed.”

A public input session will be held Saturday at the Libro Credit Union Centre.

A Zoom meeting will also be available for those who cannot attend in person.

Budget deliberations are set to being Tuesday, Nov. 17.