Ratepayers in Leamington can expect a municipal tax increase of 1.8 per cent for next year.

Council finalized its 2018 budget after deliberations on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The budget includes nearly $30-million on capital infrastructure projects for such things as sewer projects, cycling lanes on Seacliff Drive and improvements to parks.

But Mayor John Paterson says the spending will not have an impact on the municipality's reserves of $54-million.

The tax increase means ratepayers will pay just over $36 more for a home assessed at $175,000.