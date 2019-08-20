

CTV Windsor





The Kingsville Tall Ships Festival drew an estimated 10,000 people.

The manager of parks programs Maggie Durocher credits the weather remaining sunny from Friday to Sunday, although skies opened up just as the event was wrapping up.

Durocher says the town businesses appeared to be bustling with activity from visitors, some coming as far away as Colorado and Quebec.

The event happens every three years and with the town budgeting nearly $300,000 she expects council will have to make the call on whether to host it again.