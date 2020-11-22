WINDSOR, ONT. -- Cottam United Church is still planning on serving up about 1,000 turkey dinners — to go — for its 74th annual turkey supper event.

The church will still host its annual American Thanksgiving Turkey Supper on Thursday, Nov. 26 from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., but instead of dining in, those looking to enjoy a turkey dinner can grab it to go with curb side pick-up.

“We debated about whether or not to have it this year because of the restrictions in place due to COVID-19 but we decided to move ahead because, in this time of uncertainty, this adds some normalcy and consistency to the lives of the people in our community,” a release from the church said.

Cottam United Church says it has been working with the advice of the Windsor Essex County Health Unit to ensure everything is carried out safely.

All meals are $18 and can be pre-ordered online through the Cottam United Church website. Diners can pick-up their turkey curb-side at 137 County Road 34 West in Cottom.