Suspicious person complaint leads to arrest of alleged LCBO shoplifter

Chatham-Kent police have arrested a 42-year-old man who was wanted in connection with a shoplifting incident at the LCBO in Chatham.

Police responded to the report of a suspicious man in the area of Duke Street in Wallaceburg on Thursday.

Officers located the man and through investigation learned that he was wanted in connection with a shoplifting incident at the LCBO in Chatham.

He was also wanted for failing to comply with his Probation Order.

The 42-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged. He was released pending a future court date of June 5.