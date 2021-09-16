WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say a 51-year-old man has been charged with theft for stealing marijuana plants.

Shortly after midnight, officers were called to a Queen Street address in Chatham regarding a suspicious person.

Police say the Chatham man was located a short distance away in possession of the marijuana plants, arrested and charged with theft, possession, mischief, trespassing and failing to comply with an undertaking.

He was transported to Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters and lodged for a bail hearing.