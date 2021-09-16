Advertisement
'Suspicious' man busted stealing marijuana plants in Chatham: CK police
This Aug. 15, 2019 file photo shows a marijuana plant in an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. A survey released on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 says U.S. college students are using marijuana at the highest rates in 35 years. Marijuana use continues to be higher in college-age adults than any other age group. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say a 51-year-old man has been charged with theft for stealing marijuana plants.
Shortly after midnight, officers were called to a Queen Street address in Chatham regarding a suspicious person.
Police say the Chatham man was located a short distance away in possession of the marijuana plants, arrested and charged with theft, possession, mischief, trespassing and failing to comply with an undertaking.
He was transported to Chatham-Kent Police Service headquarters and lodged for a bail hearing.