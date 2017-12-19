

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are looking for two suspects after an armed robbery in a Tecumseh Road convenience store.

Officers responded to the call to the 1500 block of Tecumseh Road at 11: 35 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigation revealed that two suspects entered the store wearing ski masks and approached the employee at the front counter.

Police say one of the suspects brandished a knife and took a quantity of lottery tickets.

They quickly left the store and were last seen running east on Tecumseh Road.

Investigators ask that you review the description below and call with any information.

There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

The first suspect is described as a man, 6'4, large build, with shoulder-length hair. He was wearing black ski mask, black shirt, beige jacket and black pants.

The second suspect is described as a woman, 5'8, medium build. She was wearing a black ski mask, black jacket, black pants, carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.