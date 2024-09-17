WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Suspects arrested after allegedly using dead person’s debit card

    Three wanted suspects. (Source: Windsor police) Three wanted suspects. (Source: Windsor police)
    Windsor police have arrested three suspects related to a $20,000 fraud investigation.

    Between July 23 and July 29, police said four suspects allegedly executed 13 fraudulent transactions using a debit card belonging to a dead person.

    The transactions included cash withdrawals, purchases and fraudulent cheque deposits, according to Windsor police. The total amount is $19,125.

    On Sept. 10, a 47-year-old man was arrested. He is facing charges for fraud over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, unauthorized use of credit card data, using a credit card obtained by a criminal offence and using a forged document.

    Three other suspects, a 40-year-old woman, 31-year-old woman and 43-year-old man were arrested on similar charges.

