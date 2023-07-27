Suspect sought in east Windsor break-in

Windsor police is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly broke into a local business, stealing $500.

Police say the suspect illegally entered the business in the 7500 block of Tecumseh Road East around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19 by using a tool to break the back door.

Once inside, police say the man took $500 from the cash register and then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male, 40-50 years old, with a heavy build and a tattoo on his right upper bicep.

If you can identify the suspect, or have information about the incident Windsor police ask you to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. You can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com