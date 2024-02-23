Suspect sought in attempted fraud at local bank

Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an attempted fraud at a local bank.

Police say the male suspect entered a bank the 2200 block of Tecumseh Road East and attempted to deposit a fraudulent cheque.

When an employee noticed the cheque had been altered, the suspect quickly fled, according to a social media post by police.

If you can identify this suspect, call the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit at (519) 255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-TIPS (8477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.