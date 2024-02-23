WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Suspect sought in attempted fraud at local bank

    Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an attempted fraud at a local bank. (Source: Windsor police) Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an attempted fraud at a local bank. (Source: Windsor police)
    Share

    Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an attempted fraud at a local bank.

    Police say the male suspect entered a bank the 2200 block of Tecumseh Road East and attempted to deposit a fraudulent cheque.

    When an employee noticed the cheque had been altered, the suspect quickly fled, according to a social media post by police.

    If you can identify this suspect, call the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit at (519) 255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-TIPS (8477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Is it time to revolutionize the toilet?

    Toilets are in desperate need of an upgrade -- as is our entire approach to sewage, according to the many designers, environmental engineers and sanitation experts hoping to bring about a paradigm shift.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News