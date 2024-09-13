Hiring freeze at city hall ordered by Drew Dilkens
Mayor Drew Dilkens has announced a hiring freeze of all permanent full-time positions at the City of Windsor.
Using his strong mayor powers, Dilkens said the move is in anticipation of significant budget pressures in preparation of the 2025 City of Windsor budget.
"“Earlier this week, I established three finance committees of councillors to examine and provide recommendations for operational and service savings in the 2025 City Budget. Today, [Thursday] I’m taking an additional step to honour my campaign commitment to keep budgets in line with inflation by implementing an immediate corporate hiring freeze at the City of Windsor. Together, we can keep Windsor affordable while continuing to make the investments necessary for Building Windsor’s Future,” said Dilkens.
The move will be subject to a review by the Chief Administrative Officer of each position for operational needs.
