

CTV Windsor





CTV News has learned the suspect in the murder of a Windsor mom has waived his right to an extradition hearing.

That means Jitesh "Jay" Bhogal will be returned to Windsor in custody to stand trial for the murder of Autumn Taggart.

Bhogal was arrested by U.S. authorities on August 17 in Kent, Washington.

On Friday August 31, Bhogal signed an affidavit in front of Justice James Donohue waiving his rights to an extradition hearing. The document states "probable cause exists to believe that I committed the offenses for which extradition was requested." Bhogal goes on to say "I admit that I am the individual against whom charges are pending in Canada and for who process is outstanding there."

Bhogal, 27, is charged with first degree murder, aggravated sexual assault and break-and-enter after Taggart was found dead in her University Avenue apartment on June 10.

Court documents obtained by CTV News include autopsy results that show Taggart was sexually assaulted and suffered "blunt force trauma to the neck". They also state Bhogal, who is a Canadian citizen and works in Detroit, bought cocaine from a dealer in Windsor on June 10.

It’s alleged Bhogal parked a SUV behind 1382 University Avenue, stepped on top of it and climbed up the balcony to Taggart’s apartment. The victim's nine-year-old son told police an unknown man came into his room and told him to be quiet and then the boy told police he heard a woman scream.

U.S. authorities say Bhogal came into Windsor at 2 a.m. on June 10 and returned to Detroit at 7 a.m.

The court documents further allege Bhogal drove his SUV to Washington state, to where his parents live and that’s where he was arrested.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

It's not clear when Bhogal will be back in Canada.

Sergeant Steve Betteridge tells CTV News "the Windsor Police Service is actively working with U.S. Authorities to facilitate Bhogal's return to Windsor."