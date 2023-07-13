Suspect descriptions released in machete assault

Windsor police have released descriptions of the three suspects wanted after a machete attack on Langlois Avenue.

Officers responded to Langlois and Wyandotte Street East at 3:04 a.m. on Wednesday a report about an assault with a weapon.

At the scene, police say they found three victims with injuries to their arms consistent with slash wounds.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit say they have determined that the machete assault was a targeted incident.

They have obtained the following descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect #1 (attacker): Male with a tanned complexion, tall, thin, with a facemask, olive green denim hat and grey or black jeans.

Suspect #2 (driver): White male, approximately 60 years old, with grey hair.

Suspect #3 (passenger): White female, with light blonde shoulder-length hair.

Forensic Identification Unit on scene at Langlois and Wyandotte in Windsor, Ont., on July 12, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/Facebook)Police say the three victims, two women and one man, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims were allegedly sitting on a public bench when a white van drove up and stopped near them. Police say a masked suspect then exited the van and attacked the victims with a machete. The suspect then returned to the van, which was occupied by two other individuals, and fled the scene.

Police also released a photo of the suspects’ white van.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or who has a dashcam or residential or business video that can assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.