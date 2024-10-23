Concerned about Halloween safety? Give it a test run at the Windsor Safety Village

One week before Halloween a special trick or treat event is taking place in Windsor; the safety village is holding its annual event on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Last year’s event attracted 2,500 visitors - participants are encouraged to dress-up in Halloween safety costumes.

It’s not just about safety, it’s about fun" we try to keep it as absolutely as fun as possible. And it certainly is,” said Executive Director Melissa Lauzon. “We encourage children to wear their costumes. It also gives them a chance to kind of get familiar with how the costume fits, some trip hazards."

There will be over 20 treat stations, safety demos, costume contests and prizes.Admission is five dollars per child.