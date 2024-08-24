Suspect arrested in ‘random daytime attack’: Windsor police

The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a 41-year-old suspect after what they call a “random daytime attack”.

On Thursday morning, just before noon, officers received reports of an assault in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Parent Avenue.

WPS officers said upon arrival, they found an unknown person had allegedly assaulted a 16-year-old with a wooden weapon.

A second victim, waiting nearby at a bus stop, was also allegedly attacked by the same suspect.

Both victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located the suspect and arrested the man in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street East.

The suspect is now facing two counts of assault with a weapon.