    • Suspect arrested in downtown Windsor robbery investigation

    A 39-year-old woman has been arrested following a downtown robbery investigation.

    Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, Windsor police responded to a report of an assault in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue.

    Police said upon arrival, they found a man with injuries to his forearm, head and face.

    “Through their investigation, officers determined that the female suspect had solicited a ride from the cab driver,” said Windsor Police in a post on X.

    “Shortly after entering the vehicle, an argument ensued and the suspect assaulted the cab driver. The suspect damaged the cab and stole the vehicle’s surveillance equipment and keys before fleeing the scene.”

    The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

    The suspect was found in the area. Police said during the arrest, the suspect resisted and assaulted an officer.

    The suspect is now facing charges related to robbery, mischief, resisting a peace officer and assaulting a peace officer.

