Suspect arrested after six-hour police standoff

A man has been arrested following a six-hour police standoff as he barricaded himself inside a Riverside area home.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Repeat Offenders Police Enforcement (ROPE) Unit attempted to execute a warrant Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Francois Road.

When the suspect saw police, he went inside the house and barricaded himself with a weapon.

Members of the Emergency Services Unit (ESU), crisis negotiators and the K-9 Unit arrived on scene around 2 p.m. and contained the area.

Following a six-hour standoff, the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Police say no one was physically injured during the incident.

The 41-year-old Windsor man was arrested on the strength of a warrant for threats, forcible confinement, assault and theft under $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com