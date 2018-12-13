

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have identified and arrested a suspect after an alleged sexual assault at Willistead Park and several reported indecent acts.

Officers began an investigation into a sex assault at Willistead on Nov. 7.

On Nov. 8 around 11 p.m., officers attended a business in the 1200 block of Tecumseh Road East in regards to an indecent act that had just occurred.

Police say the same suspect is also wanted in relation to two further incidents.

On Nov. 20 at a business in the 4700 block of Tecumseh Road East, police say the suspect stood outside the business in front of a window and exposed himself to a female employee. The male then fled the area on a bicycle.

There was another reported incident on Dec. 11 in the 6000 block of Tecumseh Road East between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m .

Police say the suspect phoned the business and communicated with a female employee in an indecent manner. It is believed the suspect had entered the business weeks prior acting in an unusual manner.

Jordan Page, 36, is charged with sexual assault and two counts of indecent act.