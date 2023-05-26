Survivor Day reunites first responders with those who they saved
For survivors of cardiac trauma, Friday was a chance to say thank you to those who saved their lives.
The 11th annual "Survivor Day" ceremony and awards event was held at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts in Windsor.
Survivors were reunited with the first responders and community members who played a role in their recovery.
Twenty-five unique cases were recognized and awards of excellence were given for stand-out efforts in saving lives in our community.
Michael Long, of Tecumseh Fire and Rescue Services, says he is humbled and appreciative by the recognition for his efforts on the job.
"I think it's very touching,” said Long.
“We have a lot of people that work hard and they put their lives at risk for other people and I think it's great to bring awareness and show like what this community is made of and how we kind of bonded together. It's more than a job right - at the end of the day."
