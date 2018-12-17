

CTV Windsor





Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority and its private-sector partner, Bridging North America, are asking the public to help prioritize initiatives for the Community Benefits Plan through an online survey.

Since 2015, officials say WDBA has been consulting on community benefits.

"It is important that the Community Benefits Plan for the Gordie Howe International Bridge project reflects what our stakeholders have told us is important to them,” says WDBA CEO Bryce Phillips. “WDBA is committed to continuing our consultation with the public to ensure that the project has a positive impact on communities in Windsor and Detroit."

More than 230 suggestions were submitted by Michigan and Ontario residents, Indigenous Peoples, business owners, community organizations and municipal leaders.

As a result of public input, the Community Benefits Plan includes a requirement for a Workforce Development and Participation Strategy that outlines how Bridging North America will engage businesses and local residents from the City of Detroit, First Nations, and Windsor-Essex during the construction and operations phases of the project.

WDBA and Bridging North America are undertaking a targeted consultation approach to finalizing this portion of the plan with local municipal, provincial and state governments plus workforce development and training agencies and organizations.

It includes a $20-million Neighbourhood Infrastructure Strategy, which is the focus of the online survey.

The initiatives presented for consideration were taken from the previous consultation and will consist of supplementary betterments outside of the project footprint.

Once prioritized, WDBA and Bridging North America, will review and finalize those that will be included in the final Community Benefits Plan.

The survey can be completed online at https://www.wdbridge.com/en/info-centre-community-benefits and is available in English, French or Spanish.

WDBA and Bridging North America are also sharing the survey at various stakeholder and public meetings. Copies can also be obtained at WDBA's office in Windsor.