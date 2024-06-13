'Surreal': retail worker wins $1 million with Encore

A Tecumseh retail worker is celebrating a $1-million lottery win.

Keith Ford matched all seven Encore numbers in exact order in the March 15, Lotto Max draw to win $1 million.

Ford has been playing the lottery for 10 years.

"I always add Encore," he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto while picking up his winnings.

The 45-year-old discovered his big win while checking his tickets at the store.

"The clerk scanned my ticket and told me OLG would be calling in a few minutes. She was dumbfounded! When I saw the prize amount, it was surreal."

Keith told his parents the news about his win and they were excited for him.

"There are no words to describe this. It's just shocking," he said.

He plans to invest and travel with his winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Zehrs on Manning Road in Tecumseh.