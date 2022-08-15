Sunny to start Tuesday but chance of showers or thunderstorms possible

Tuesday will kick off with sunshine across the region but Environment Canada is calling for the possibility of showers or even a potential thunderstorm in the afternoon.

There's a 30 per cent chance of rain throughout the day that will extend into the evening. Expect a high of 26 C but 32 with the humidex. The low will reach 14.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 25. Humidex 30.

Thursday: Sunny. High 26.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.