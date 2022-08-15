Sunny to start Tuesday but chance of showers or thunderstorms possible

Sunshine along the riverfront in Windsor, Ont.(Source:Lira Sykja Okaj) Sunshine along the riverfront in Windsor, Ont.(Source:Lira Sykja Okaj)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Explosions refocus Ukraine war on Russian-annexed Crimea

The world's attention on Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday turned anew to the Russia-annexed occupied Crimean Peninsula, where a mysterious ammunition storage fire and explosions injuring two people was the second incident in a week to shake Moscow's sensitivities.

A man cleans an apartment destroyed after Russian shelling in Nikopol, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)

Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident

The fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin last year was an accident, according to a determination made by New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports. The medical investigator's report was made public Monday by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office along with numerous reports from the FBI on the revolver and ammunition that were collected following the shooting.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver