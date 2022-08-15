Sunny to start Tuesday but chance of showers or thunderstorms possible
Tuesday will kick off with sunshine across the region but Environment Canada is calling for the possibility of showers or even a potential thunderstorm in the afternoon.
There's a 30 per cent chance of rain throughout the day that will extend into the evening. Expect a high of 26 C but 32 with the humidex. The low will reach 14.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 25. Humidex 30.
Thursday: Sunny. High 26.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.
Sunday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Explosions refocus Ukraine war on Russian-annexed Crimea
The world's attention on Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday turned anew to the Russia-annexed occupied Crimean Peninsula, where a mysterious ammunition storage fire and explosions injuring two people was the second incident in a week to shake Moscow's sensitivities.
Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident
The fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin last year was an accident, according to a determination made by New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports. The medical investigator's report was made public Monday by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office along with numerous reports from the FBI on the revolver and ammunition that were collected following the shooting.
Canadians favour metric system despite often using imperial measurements: poll
While many Canadians don’t support moving away from the metric system of measurement, many continue to use imperial measurements in their daily lives, according to a recent online poll.
'We've been abandoned': Man dies in B.C. town waiting for health care near ambulance station
For the second time in less than a month, a resident of Ashcroft, B.C., died while waiting for health care after having a heart attack mere metres from a local ambulance station.
Economists predict a 'mild recession,' but what would that look like in Canada?
With inflation on the rise and central banks poised to increase rates, CTVNews.ca speaks with experts on whether Canada will experience a recession, and if so, what it would look like.
Minister asks Canadians not to fake travel plans to skip passport application lines
Minister of Families, Children and Social Development of Canada Karina Gould is discouraging people from making fake travel plans just to skip the line of those waiting for passports.
'I have to fight for myself': Quadriplegic man says N.S. government told him to live in a hospital
A diving accident at 14-years-old left Brian Parker paralyzed from the chest down. Now at age 49, he's without the person who was caring for him full-time until just last week, after his 68-year-old mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Bryce Dallas Howard says she was paid less than Chris Pratt for 'Jurassic World' films
Actress Bryce Dallas Howard said she was paid 'so much less' than her co-star Chris Pratt for their work in the 'Jurassic World' films.
'This is our land': Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs, pipeline opponents rally in Vancouver
Opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline currently under construction in Northern B.C took to the streets of Vancouver Monday, briefly blocking north-bound traffic on the Cambie Street Bridge.
Kitchener
Low volunteer turnout has local non-for-profits feeling the pinch
As staffing shortages affect several sectors across the province, local non-for-profits say they’re facing a shortage of volunteers.
Parents call for transparency following WRDSB hack that saw student data accessed
Some parents are calling for the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) to disclose more details about a data hack that saw what the board describes as “certain” student information accessed.
London
Vehicle crashes into south London cannabis store Monday evening
Multiple emergency crews responded after a vehicle crashed into a One Plant cannabis store in south London Monday evening.
54 animals dead following barn fire in Mapleton Township
Dozens of animals have been killed in a barn fire in the Township of Mapleton, with officials saying 50 cows and four horses are dead.
Barrie
Barrie man dies in single-vehicle collision in Oro-Medonte
Provincial police say a Barrie man has died in a collision in Oro-Medonte Monday afternoon.
Barrie road closed until 2023 for new GO rail expansion
Trans Power Utility has closed Minet's Point Road to install a new road crossing to support the Regional Express Rail Expansion planned for the Barrie GO corridor.
New trial granted to Barrie man convicted of second-degree murder
Five years after being found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury of eight men and four women, Terrence Barrett will have a new trial.
Northern Ontario
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News. The network announced today that the Chief Anchor and Senior Editor is departing after more than 30 years with the company.
Recycling brings North Bay record profits
Recycling not only benefits the earth, but record prices of certain recyclable products are generating some extra cash for the City of North Bay.
Long-time downtown Sudbury businessman running for mayor
A 72-year-old downtown Sudbury businessman has entered the pool of candidates running for mayor in the City of Greater Sudbury, bringing the number of contenders to nine.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa family adopts two beagles from among 4,000 destined for drug experiments
An Ottawa family has adopted two beagles that were among thousands freed from a facility in Virginia that was breeding them so they could be sold for drug experiments.
-
A proposed correctional facility in Kemptville, Ont. has some residents concerned about how it might change the look of their small town and they are taking steps to prevent it from happening.
-
Addressing municipal leaders in Ottawa this morning, on the first full day of events at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario Conference, Premier Doug Ford said the 'strong mayor' powers he initially said would be granted to the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa will be expanded to other municipalities.
Toronto
Traveller 'disheartened' to see 'mountains' of bags and lines back at Toronto Pearson
Toronto Pearson International Airport has shown signs of improvements in recent weeks, but a traveller and aviation expert says he was disheartened to see 'mountains' of bags and triple stacked security lines at the airport over the weekend.
CNE organizers worry safety inspectors' strike could deter attendance
As the Canadian National Exhibition prepares to return to Toronto this week, organizers say they worry ongoing labour action could deter people from attending the fair and hamper its revival following a two-year hiatus laden with financial setbacks.
Airbnb rentals almost as expensive as hotels bookings, new data finds
When Airbnb first launched 14 years ago, it changed the way many people book their vacations as they travel locally and around the world.
Montreal
Quebec launches another COVID-19 vaccination campaign for seniors
Quebec health authorities are launching another COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign on Monday, targeting people living in CHSLDs and private seniors' residences (RPAs). The recommended interval between baseline vaccination and a first booster dose is three months or more, while the suggested interval between each subsequent booster dose is five months or more.
Researchers note that whales are staying in the St. Lawrence River for less time
Several experts note that the number of whales observed this summer on both sides of the St. Lawrence River is low, even though the observation season is not over.
-
With one week to go before the start of the new school year, the CSQ is concerned that some CEGEPs will be unable to offer certain services and even some courses due to a lack of staff.
Atlantic
N.S. reports increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations for month of July, decrease in deaths
Nova Scotia is reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the month of July, while the number of deaths decreased compared to previous months.
Saint John Police investigate possible link between missing person and human remains
Rocca said an examination of dental records was being conducted Monday afternoon in hopes of identification.
-
Five years after it was introduced in Canada, it seems more Canadians are seeking a doctor's assistance in ending their own lives.
Winnipeg
Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings lifted in southern Manitoba
The tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings issued in parts of southern Manitoba Monday evening have ended, though severe thunderstorm watches remain.
-
Southern Manitoba municipalities are gearing up for fall elections, but in areas where the current mayor or reeve is not running, some communities could be short on candidates.
-
Three people have been arrested after police officers executed a search warrant, which resulted in an armed and barricaded situation that lasted almost 10 hours.
Calgary
Death of 63-year-old woman at Strathmore care home declared a homicide: RCMP
The death of a 63-year-old woman last Friday at a Strathmore care home was a homicide, said Strathmore RCMP in a release issued Monday.
-
A building along Seventh Avenue S.W. will soon be decorated with a large mural.
-
An Alberta man drowned over the weekend at a popular lake in British Columbia, Mounties confirmed Monday.
Edmonton
Chinatown joint operations hub funded by council, as Edmonton says it waits for provincial support
City council approved a $15.2 million investment to fund a joint dispatch centre in Chinatown, with some hoping the province would help pick up the tab.
-
Edmonton City Council decided to halt the Prairie Sky Gondola project for the time being.
-
The 29-year-old was charged with two counts of impaired operation causing death, impaired driving and possession of an illegal substance.
Vancouver
Vancouver emergency room cutting hours to relieve pressure on staff
Due to mounting pressures on staff, the emergency department at Vancouver's UBC Hospital will be scaling back its hours starting Tuesday.
-
An 87-year-old Metro Vancouver woman was so convinced that the man on the other end of the phone was an attorney, she gave him $10,000.
-
For the second time in recent weeks, a resident in the village of Ashcroft has died while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. The tragedy is leading to calls for more immediate action to ensure timely emergency response in the community and across the province.