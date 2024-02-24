Sunny Sunday in store before mid-week rainfall soaks region
Windsorites should get out and enjoy the sunshine on Sunday while they can, as rainfall and temperatures well above seasonal are expected to move into the region mid-week.
According to Environment Canada, Windsor will see skies clear up early Saturday evening with sustained winds of 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h near midnight. The low will dip down to – 6 C, feeling like – 13 with the wind chill.
On Sunday, it will be mainly sunny but windy, with sustained winds of 30 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h. The daytime high will reach 7 C, and with the wind it will feel like – 10 in the morning.
Monday will once again see sunny skies and a temperature of 11 C, far exceeding the region’s average daytime high for this time of year of 1.9 C.
Looking ahead to Tuesday, the warm weather will continue with a high of 12 C, but there will be cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers.
Windsor’s upcoming forecast
Saturday night: Clearing early this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h near midnight. Low – 6 C. Wind chill – 13.
Sunday: Mainly sunny. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 km/h. High 7 C. Wind chill – 10 in the morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
Monday: Sunny. High 11 C.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 13 C.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1 C.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6 C.
