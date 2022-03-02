Sunflowers returning to Windsor in support of Ukraine

Ukraine’s national flower will adorn several Windsor flowerbeds this year as a sign of support towards Ukraine.

The sunflower has become a symbol of solidarity while Russia continues to invade Ukrainian soil.

The gardens, known as “Pockets Full of Sunshine,” are made possible through a partnership with the City of Windsor Parks Department and Shine Bright YQG.

Last year, Windsorites were encouraged to grow sunflowers to show support towards frontline healthcare workers.

Organizers say thousands of seeds have been ordered again this year and will be available at several locations.

There is hope other Essex County municipalities will join the initiative this year as well.