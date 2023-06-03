Summer-like temperatures to continue in Windsor, Ont.

Despite it being early June, summer-like temperatures will continue in Windsor, Ont., with sun, dry conditions and haze in the forecast.

According to Environment Canada, skies will clear overnight Saturday, but a haze will blanket the region in the evening. The overnight low will dip down to 15 C, with winds sustained at 20 km/h and gusts of up to 40 km/h, before becoming light overnight.

For the latter half of the weekend, sunny skies and haze are in the forecast on Sunday with a high of 26 C. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h.

On Sunday night, Windsor can expect clear skies and a low of 10 C. Winds will be steady at 30 km/h, before becoming light in the evening.

Here’s a look at Windsor’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 26 C.

Tuesday: Sunny. High of 22 C.

Wednesday: Sunny. High of 22 C.

Thursday: Sunny. High of 23 C.

Friday: Sunny. High of 26 C.