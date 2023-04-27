Summer in new runners for some Windsor school students

About 175 youngsters will no doubt enjoy activities this summer wearing new running shoes.

Volunteers from Operation Warm donated the shoes to students at St. James Catholic Elementary School Thursday morning.

The stateside based charity had volunteer help and sponsorship from a business partner FedEx.

The volunteers set up in the school gym, where they sized the students and gave them appropriately fitted running shoes.

According to the non-profit, the donations not only provide physical warmth, but give youngsters an emotional boost, and confidence to socialize and succeed.