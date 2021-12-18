Successful 'stuff a truck' event in Windsor

The Windsor Downtown Lions Club filled four trucks of food for four local food banks in need on Saturday.

“They brought supplies that we require that are very high in demand especially the peanut butter,” said Saint Vincent de Paul / St. Alphonse conference President, Barbara Sadai.

St. Alphonse Church is one of four food banks receiving a large donation Saturday.

Sadai says the food bank served over 150 households already this month and gave out 25 food bags for the homeless.

The Lions Club says members are living their creed of “service to others” without any financial reward.

Peanut butter, diapers and feminine hygiene products are all needed to be able to stock the shelves for ther weekly home visits.

The St. Alphonse Church food bank is looking for more volunteers and donations as the need is high this year.

“It means so much to us when anyone is able to provide anything to us. It means so much to us as volunteers and to the community,” says Sadai. “We help everyone. Anyone who calls no matter who they are, what their situation is we will take and help anyone we possibly can.”