WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Stunt driving charge laid, police say driver clocked going double the speed limit

    Speed radar gun. (Source: LaSalle Police Services) Speed radar gun. (Source: LaSalle Police Services)
    A Tecumseh man has been charged after police said he was clocked going 100 km/h in a 50km/h zone.

    According to a media release from the LaSalle Police Service, an officer was on patrol in the 700 block of Highway 18 in the late morning on June 28 when the incident occurred.

    The 38-year-old driver’s vehicle was impounded for 14 days and their license was suspended for 30 days.

    Police are reminding the public to slow down and obey the speed limit.

    Driver's car being towed. (Source: LaSalle Police Services)

