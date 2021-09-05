WINDSOR, ONT. -- Students are bracing for the return to school this week with the majority of Windsor-Essex pupils back in class on Tuesday.

Going back to in-person learning after several months away will mean the return to some normalcy in several households.

"I’m ready for them to go back to school," says mom Erin Taylor. "I don’t know about the girls, but I’m ready for it for sure!"

Virtual learning, combined with working from home made things cramped for everyone says Taylor, "It’s been a little crowded in the house and it’s a little messy."

Local Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) President, Mario Spagnuolo says teachers are also eager to return to in-person learning for the first time in months.

"Still some questions and concerns that we have of course but we’re going to do the best we can with what we have."

Spagnuolo says large class sizes continue to be a concern despite new mask mandates. "I know that our teachers are going to try to do their best and try to keep kids safe as much as possible under the circumstance." Spagnoulo explains, "We are happy with the masking from K to 12 so all students will have to be wearing a mask including staff at all times, other than eating and drinking."

Spagnuolo says there has been improvement on air ventilation but other issues linger. Things like vaccination mandates for teachers continue to create questions, while juggling last minute changes to in-person plans.

"We’re hoping to make this year better than the last year."