Striking nurses at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit are holding a ‘Rally for a New Employer Mandate’ on Friday.

This is the sixth week of their strike.

The nurses are calling on Windsor and Essex County councillors to get the Board of Health to come back to the negotiating table with a new mandate to resolve this strike.

The nurses voted down offers twice from their employer.

Ontario Nurses’ Association officials say the offers wouldn't even cover the increase in the cost of living the nurses will experience this year.

The striking ONA members will be joined by their community supporters, members of provincial parliament, the president of the Canadian Federation of Nurses’ Unions, the president of the Windsor and District Labour Council at the rally.

The event started at 12 p.m.

Representatives from ONA went to Tecumseh town hall earlier Friday to deliver a petition with 1000 signatures to Warden Gary McNamara.

CFNU representatives are also presenting ONA Local 8 with $52,000 for the striking nurses.