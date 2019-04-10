

CTV Windsor





The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says the region's public health nurses have rejected a final offer.

In a statement, Theresa Marentette, CEO and Chief Nursing Officer of the Windsor Essex Health County Unit said, “After another bargaining session last week, we made a final offer to ONA Local 8. We were very disappointed to learn that public health nurses once again rejected the offer, which contained a further increase over our previous offer."

Area nurses, represented by the Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA), had already rejected a tentative agreement last week.

Marentette continued, "The offer on the table was fair to our public health nurses, while at the same time responsible, in light of the very real cost pressures we are facing due to the growing demand for services in our region."

The health unit says its priority is the health and well-being of Windsor and Essex County residents, and will continue to try to meet their needs despite the labour disruption.

The 86 nurse practitioners, registered practical nurses and public health nurses went on strike on March 8 to back demands for more money.

There has been no reaction yet from the ONA to this latest development.