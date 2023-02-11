Strike deadline looms at Highbury Canco as workers see final offer

It was decision day for hundreds of workers at Highbury Canco in Leamington, Ont.

According to the United Food and Commercial Workers of Canada, employees met Saturday morning to hear about a final contract offer from the food processing company.

The offer was presented to the union on Feb. 7. Unionized employees have been working without a contract for about a year.

Neither the UFCW local 175 nor Highbury Canco management would comment to CTV News Windsor on the outcome of the vote on Saturday.

The roughly 800 workers are in a legal strike and lockout position on Feb. 13, after voting 99.9 per cent in favour of strike action if a deal wasn’t reached by Monday.

If workers reject the final offer, they could be on strike or locked out as of Monday.