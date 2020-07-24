WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 35-year-old Chatham man is facing theft and drug charges after getting arrested for stealing a wallet.

Chatham-Kent police say a resident in Chatham had his wallet stolen from his home last weekend.

Through investigation, police say they learned that his stolen bank card was used to buy groceries. With the assistance of video surveillance, the suspect was identified.

On Thursday night, police found the man and he was arrested.

When he was searched during the arrest, police say they found with suspected fentanyl.

Police also learned that the man was currently bound by conditions not to attend the property where he was found and not to possess any drugs.

The 35-year-old Chatham man has been charged with theft under $5000, being in possession of property obtained under $5000, drug possession and two counts of failing to comply with his release conditions. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.