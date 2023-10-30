WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Stolen truck used to smash into drive-up ATM machine, police say

    A 45-year-old man has been arrested by Windsor police after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle through this drive-up ATM machine 'several times.' Pictured on Oct. 30, 2023. (Source: Stacey Lynne) A 45-year-old man has been arrested by Windsor police after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle through this drive-up ATM machine 'several times.' Pictured on Oct. 30, 2023. (Source: Stacey Lynne)

    Windsor police have arrested a man who allegedly used a stolen truck to crash through a drive-up ATM machine.

    Officers were called to the 2400 block of Dougall Avenue near Eugenie Street around 10 p.m. Sunday for a report of a hit and run.

    “Upon arrival, officers discovered a drive-up ATM that had been destroyed,” a statement from Windsor police reads.

    An investigation revealed that a male suspect used a construction truck to smash into the ATM “several times.”

    A construction water truck was located near the scene with significant damage.

    Further investigation revealed it had been stolen from the area of Lillian Avenue and Allendale Street. 

    “Police obtained a detailed description of the suspect and quickly located and arrested a 45-year-old man,” the statement reads further.

    Following the arrest, officers found surveillance video that captured the suspect attempting to steal a commercial truck, before driving the water truck into the ATM.

    The 45-year-old has been charged with two counts of mischief, possessing of property obtained by crime and attempted theft.

