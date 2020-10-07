WINDSOR, ONT. -- Workers at Sterling Fuels in Windsor have a new contract.

According to AM800 News, Unifor Local 444 has inked a new three-year deal.

They say workers voted 82.3 per cent in favour of the new deal, which includes wage, pension and benefit improvements.

Third Vice President Darryl Desjarlais told AM800 News he was pleased with the way talks went.

“We didn't reach for the moon," he said. "Like we understood the pandemic and everything but they understood we had to keep the workers in mind and they worked through the pandemic and never shut down."

With more than 10 people in attendance, the ratification vote was held in Tuesday night in a parking lot.

"It was unique, it was different, people looked at me when I suggested it but it was pretty cool, it was neat" Desjarlais said. "We had the election committee there, she hooked up in the back of her jeep, they came in there and registered and voted right in the back on the jeep. It was neat. It went good."

There are 17 unionized employees working at Sterling fuels.