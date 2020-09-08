Advertisement
Ford Motor Company announced as auto talks target for pattern agreement
Jerry Dias, President of the Unifor union, sits opposite Ryan Kantautas, Vice President of Human Resources at Ford Canada, at the start of formal contract talks with the Detroit Three automakers, Fiat Chrysler, Ford and General Motors, in Toronto, on Aug. 12, 2020. (Chris Young / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
TORONTO -- Unifor announced that Ford Motor Company is the target to set a pattern agreement in labour negotiations ahead of a strike deadline later this month.
Unifor National President Jerry Dias made the announcement Tuesday in Toronto, as the country's largest private-sector union pushes for commitments that new products will be made at Ontario plants, especially electric vehicles.
The union says out of the Detroit Three automakers, it will target Ford, rather than Fiat Chrysler or General Motors.
Unifor Local 444, which represents FCA workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant, posted on Twitter that they “wish Ford the best of luck in establishing a strong pattern for all our auto members.”
The focus will be on negotiating with Ford until its strike deadline on Sept. 21.
The talks -- which take place every four years -- come as Ford employees face expiring product lines in Oakville, while Fiat Chrysler workers have seen shift cuts in Windsor and Brampton.
With files from The Canadian Press, in an article that was first published Sept. 8, 2020.