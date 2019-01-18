

CTV Windsor





The family of a Chatham woman, diagnosed with acute myelomonocytic leukemia, has received some good news as she seeks a match for a stem cell transplant.

A bed has been found for 21-year-old Jocelyn McGlynn, so she can have a procedure once a match is found.

“They found a bed for her in Buffalo, New York,” says Kim Street Abram, a family friend. “So the rally is on, she needs that match.”

McGlynn was diagnosed back in November and is already in remission.

But her family tells CTV Windsor McGlynn needs stem cell transplant to treat her leukemia.

Family and friends held a blood drive in Windsor on Thursday and are planning a swab event on Wednesday, Jan. 23 at the University of Windsor.

The theme of the campaign is "Rocky” because that is McGlynn's nickname, given to her by her grandfather.

“She was a tough little cookie when she was little and I think she took a couple of tumbles, when she was very young, didn't ever shed a tear,” remembers Street-Abram. ‘So he started calling her Rocky and she came up with the logo herself and thought it was very fitting of the circumstance.”

McGlynn is aspiring to find a career in health care. She is a fourth year student of the medical science program at Western University in London.