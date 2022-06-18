Stellantis must end vaccine mandate for auto workers in Windsor, Brampton next week: arbitrator

The arbitrator says evidence supporting waning efficacy of vaccines overtime and a failure to establish 'any notable difference' in the risk of transmission between vaccinated and unvaccinated workers requires the mandate to be lifted. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) The arbitrator says evidence supporting waning efficacy of vaccines overtime and a failure to establish 'any notable difference' in the risk of transmission between vaccinated and unvaccinated workers requires the mandate to be lifted. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver