WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Leamington elementary school will be getting an expansion of six new classrooms and three child care rooms thanks to funding from the Ministry of Education.

St. Louis Catholic Elementary School will be getting six new classrooms and three licensed child care rooms. The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board received $3.4 million in funding from the Ministry of Education’s 2019-2020 Capital Priorities and Child Care Capital Funding Program to construct the additions.

“This is tremendous news for the families in this area who choose Catholic education for their children,” said Mary DiMenna, Trustee for Area 2 (Essex/Harrow/Kingsville/Leamington). “Working families are certainly going to appreciate having more daycare options, and the extra classrooms will certainly help accommodate the growth we’ve seen at this school due to increased student enrollment.”

The project was submitted by the Board as a capital priority request for expanding the dual-track JK-6 school, which also offers English and French Immersion.

Board officials say they are evaluating a proposed construction schedule that had yet to be determined. Officials expect construction will not begin until next summer at the earliest.

The project will involve a complex redesign of the site services, including the relocation of a municipal sewer that is located within the path of development.

“From modernizing our curriculum to revitalizing our classrooms and their facilities, we are investing in our students and giving them every tool to achieve their full potential,” said Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

“Our financing of the new classrooms and additional licensed child care spaces for St. Louis Catholic Elementary School further demonstrates our government’s historic investment in Ontario’s schools and our overall commitment to supporting our students and families.”

The new classrooms will be built on the west side of the school and will accommodate 147 students. The approved child care funding will offer the existing program at the school to grow with new pre-school rooms and a toddler room to accommodate 60 children.