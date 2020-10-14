WINDSOR, ONT. -- Education assistants, early childhood educators and para-professionals have reached a new tentative deal with the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board

UPE inked the deal for its workers Wednesday. The details will not be released as it still needs to be ratified by union members and the board.

“We’re very pleased to have reached this tentative agreement with the board,” said Darlene Sawchuk, President of CUPE Local 1358. “It was a challenging round of bargaining, but we were able to find common ground. I look forward to presenting this agreement to our membership.”

CUPE Local 1358 represents about 450 ECEs, EAs, and para-professionals like speech pathologists and psychologists who work in schools.

“We believe this is a fair agreement for the board and for our employees,” said Terry Lyons, Director of Education. “It acknowledges the value of the contributions that these employees make in the lives of our students and their families, but also recognizes the reality of our present financial circumstances.”

The agreement still needs to be ratified, the dates of which will be determined by both the board and union.