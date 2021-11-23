St. Joseph’s Catholic Elementary School to close for in-person learning following COVID-19 outbreak

Windsor, Ont. -

St. Joseph’s Catholic Elementary School will be closed until further notice as of Wednesday due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

As of Tuesday, there have been five COVID-19 cases among students at the River Canard School and five classes dismissed as a result.

A COVID-19 was declared by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

A news release from the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says students were informed before being dismissed on Tuesday that they would be learning online next week.

“This decision was made in the best interests of the health and safety of our students and staff,” the school board said.

A dismissal letter from the health unit was sent home with students and emailed to parents with instructions about COVID-19 testing, isolation periods and other information.

“As for continued learning, we informed students this afternoon that they should take home the belongings they need for online learning, however arrangements are being made for students who need devices to return to the school parking lot on Wednesday morning to pick up board-provided devices,” WECDSB said.

Students should be checking their school email accounts for further instructions from their teachers about how online learning will proceed.

The school board say they will be providing students and families with further information as it becomes available.