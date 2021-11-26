St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School closure extended due to COVID-19

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says the closure of a local school has been extended due to COVID-19.

St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School will remain closed to in-person learning until at least Dec. 1.

“We had originally anticipated that the school may reopen on Monday, however the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has tentatively scheduled Wednesday, December 1 as the date to reopen the school,” states a news release from the board.

WECDSB says they will continue to support students through online learning.

The board has informed the school community about the tentative reopening date via voice messaging and email, and let them know that this decision was made in collaboration with the health unit in the best interests of the health and safety of students and staff.

More details about a firm re-opening date will be communicated by the board as soon as they become available.