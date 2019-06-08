

CTV Windsor





Access to the pool at St. Clair college will soon be limited.

Officials say the school is winding down public pool offerings in an effort to provide enhanced time and education to students of the college.

Public memberships will no longer be available for purchase and any current memberships will remain open until Aug. 31st

Scheduling for outside rentals, user groups or public swimming lessons will stop after the summer sessions, allowing the facility to be allocated solely for academic purposes.