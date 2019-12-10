St. Clair College students set record with Goodfellows donation
Published Tuesday, December 10, 2019 2:35PM EST
Windsor Goodfellows volunteers collecting for annual paper drive in Windsor, on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Lori Berg / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR -- St. Clair College students exceeded a $10,000 goal to help Goodfellows.
Students who run the Protection Security and Investigations/Police Foundations Society braved the elements for annual newspaper drive and collected more than $14,300.
They set a record.
The college matched that amount for a total donation of nearly $28,600.
Staff and students fanned out across the campus and parts of the city to hawk the newspapers in November.