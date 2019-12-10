WINDSOR -- St. Clair College students exceeded a $10,000 goal to help Goodfellows.

Students who run the Protection Security and Investigations/Police Foundations Society braved the elements for annual newspaper drive and collected more than $14,300.

They set a record.

The college matched that amount for a total donation of nearly $28,600.

Staff and students fanned out across the campus and parts of the city to hawk the newspapers in November.