Goodfellows newspaper drive hits Windsor streets
CTV Windsor Published Thursday, November 28, 2019 11:01AM EST
Windsor Goodfellows volunteers collecting for annual paper drive in Windsor, on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Lori Berg / CTV Windsor)
Windsor residents are being asked to be generous and buy a newspaper to help the Goodfellows charity drive.
The Goodfellows annual holiday newspaper sales campaign is back on Windsor streets Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Donations to Windsor Goodfellows helps thousands of families in need every year.
The money raised helps provide Christmas meals and gifts to their weekly food bank, school breakfast programs and supplies children with shoes and boots.